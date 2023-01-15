The Wangaratta teenager who became the first woman to win best mullet at Australia's premier car festival has a serious message about youth mental health.
The freshly crowned Summernats Festival "mullet princess" is 18-year-old Tamzyn Dowell, who plans to use her newfound celebrity to speak out on issues of suicide prevention and mental ill health as she tours the country as ambassador for clothing label Dirty Mullet.
Ms Dowell beat out a record 109 competitors for top prize in the Dirty Mullet Fest at Canberra's 35th annual Summernats Festival this month, making her the first female overall winner in the festival's history.
She said she was still buzzing from the Summernats crowd's response to her look after what started out as a "friendly competition" between siblings.
"I really just went in the competition to beat my brother, just for fun," Ms Dowell said.
"He's a bit hurt by it but he's proud of me.
"Heaps of girls were coming up to me and congratulating me, excited that a female had won. It felt so good for girls to be proud of me," she said.
Ms Dowell took out her category for "novice" mullet after only adopting the neck-flanked 'do on December 19 before going on to beat out contenders across all other categories. With her winner's belt in hand, Ms Dowell's next move will have an edge of activism.
This year Dirty Mullet, a company which has judges on mullet competition across several national festivals, will collaborate with male youth mentorship organisation Top Blokes to spread a positive message on suicide prevention, with Ms Dowell to front the campaign.
Ms Dowell said information on prevention and support is not reaching her and her peers, possibly due to the traditional platforms being used for messaging being less relevant to many modern young people.
Ms Dowell said most of her time online was spent on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, and she wanted to see safety information featured there.
"It absolutely is not," Ms Dowell said. "I don't see anything about suicide prevention unless it happens."
She said death by suicide had become a distressing feature of country life and she wanted to use her bright personality, bold look and newfound platform to share a positive message of hope that would stand out in a crowd.
"It happens far too often. It is really, really upsetting," Ms Dowell said.
"There is always someone to talk to, there are also places you can get in contact with to talk to. It needs to be more recognised.
"I've always been a very bright, happy person. I've been through a lot of stuff growing up but I always think about the good," she said.
Ms Dowell said she has long been passionate about mental health, particularly for young people and those living regionally. After a recent loss of another member of her community, Ms Dowell is keen to get to work.
"Teenage years are so hard. Teenage years are so difficult," Ms Dowell said.
"I'd love to move around a bit but locally first, of course."
As details of the ambassadorship and advocacy are still being decided, Ms Dowell said to watch out for her next at Rockynats in April where she'll return on the competition stage with Dirty Mullet.
