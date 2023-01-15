East Albury kept the pressure on the top six as the competition appears a race in seven after round 14 in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
The Crows nabbed a six-wicket win over Wodonga with Matt Tom hitting an unbeaten 77 as the home team cruised past the total of 155.
"We were coming off a couple of losses pre and post-Christmas and our bowlers set it up well on a good batting wicket," Tom remarked.
Ian Roberts top-scored for the visitors with 49 from 65 balls, including two sixes and four boundaries.
Three bowlers took two wickets apiece, but Englishman Harry Jackson was particularly impressive with a miserly 2-12 from eight overs of medium-fast bowling.
"Harry had a fantastic run out, a direct hit from the inner ring to break up a key partnership and he was outstanding with the ball on a flat wicket, it was so important, he was exceptional." Tom added.
The Crows (36) now trail sixth-placed Tallangatta (39) by only half a win and it would take a long winning streak for Corowa, Wodonga, Wodonga Raiders and New City to play finals as they are at least 15 points out with eight rounds left.
