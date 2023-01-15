The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

East Albury topples Wodonga in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated January 15 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's powerful Ian Roberts launches one of his two sixes against East Albury. He top-scored with 49, but the Crows won by six wickets. Picture by James Wiltshire

East Albury kept the pressure on the top six as the competition appears a race in seven after round 14 in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.