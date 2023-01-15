North Albury smashed fellow premiership contenders and its fiercest rivals by six wickets on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Lavington was skittled for only 101 from 35.4 overs and when North coach Matt Condon peeled off 32 runs from only 16 balls, smacking a six and five fours, the contest was effectively over.
North retains a one-game break on St Patrick's, while the home team holds down fourth spot.
Despite the loss, the home side received a major boost to its grand final hopes with former NSW Premier Cricket speedster Luke Docherty starring on debut.
The Griffith product revealed in November he was carrying a stress fracture in his lower right leg and wasn't expected to bowl for three months.
However after top-scoring with 32 at No. 8, Docherty claimed 3-7 from three overs, grabbing Riverina representatives Ash Borella and Ben Fulford for one and two respectively, along with Cal Langlands (22).
Lavington openers Sam O'Connor and another Riverina star in Chris Galvin fell for ducks as last season's finalists slumped to 3-7 after a handful of overs.
They lost 3-3 in another patch, although a 57-run stand between Docherty and Aidan Cook (23 from 68) guaranteed a three-figure total.
Tom Hemsley, Haydyn Roberts and Brendan Simmons claimed two wickets apiece.
Meanwhile, Wodonga Raiders' teenager Jack Stewart hit his first provincial half-century in a 21-run win over Corowa.
Stewart, who represented Victoria Country under 17s two seasons ago, compiled 62 not out from 70 balls at No. 7 in the total of 8-183 from 50 overs.
"We always knew Jack was good enough for these sort of performances, he's a great kid and works really hard," Raiders' coach Stewart Pearce revealed.
"But like all the kids do when they're that age, they can sky-rocket for a bit and then plateau, Jack's had a bit of a tough time in the last little while with his performances, but he works really hard and deserved everything that he got yesterday (Saturday).
"He went through a couple of different stages, he played the spinners very well, hit hit the ball over the top, he hit his boundaries and then when he got a bit tired (in that heat) later on, he took the singles for a while and then had a go at the end."
Corowa looked shot at 6-46, but Jarred Lane and Matt Wilson posted a 59-run stand to give the visitors some hope.
Wilson fell for 35, but Lane and Pat Lavis then posted 45 for the eighth wicket as Corowa carried the score to 8-150.
But when Lane fell for a top-scoring 40, the club lost 3-12 to finish with 162.
Former Sri Lankan first-class player Chanaka Ranaweera maintained his form with 4-22 from 10 overs.
