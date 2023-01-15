The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North Albury defeats Lavington by six wickets in Cricket Albury-Wodonga

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated January 15 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury's Ben Fulford is caught off Luke Docherty's bowling for only two on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

North Albury smashed fellow premiership contenders and its fiercest rivals by six wickets on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.