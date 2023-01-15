Firefighters responding to blaze at Byawatha, fire nearly contained

UPDATE: Firefighters say they have contained a blaze at Byawatha.
The incident was brought under control about 2.30pm.
There are 22 fire trucks at the scene of the blaze.
EARLIER: Fire crews are working to control a blaze at Byawatha, north east of Wangaratta.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Luckie Road about 1pm on Sunday.
Firefighters are close to containing the spread of the blaze, which is in farmland.
About two hectares of land has been burnt, with the flames now largely contained.
Firefighters are working to extinguish logs and trees within the burn site.
There are 20 fire trucks responding to the incident.
Warnings have not been issued for the fire.
Firefighters are also responding to fires in Oaklands, Savernake and Porepunkah.
Warnings have been issued for the Porepunkah incident.
The fire was sparked by a lightning strike about four kilometres north of the town, with no threats to nearby properties.
"There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required," the warning states.
