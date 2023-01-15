Border horse owners are feeling the pain of veterinary shortages as they struggle to access medical care for sick and injured animals.
In a paddock outside of Lavington, a 17-year-old ex-race horse named Stu has been suffering through extreme heat for days with an unknown illness and an injured leg, as equine vets in the region tell his owner they are unable to see him until after the weekend.
Stu is noticeably subdued compared to the other horses in the paddock as he trembles to stand on all fours, regularly shifting his weight between legs. His eyes wince and close and he nudges his owner, Bridie Partington, who has cared for Stu for 12 years.
Ms Partington and her friends, who share the paddock and animal care between them, have been attending to Stu hourly to keep him cool and monitored. The wait has been distressing for fellow horse owner Kelsie Aldred.
"He might have fractured something. Because he is not very stable on his feet at the moment because he's unwell, he might have fallen. It is hard to say without having a vet to come out and check," Ms Aldred said.
"They won't give [pain relief] out without seeing the horse so then he is waiting five days without pain medications until he sees a vet, which is hard on him, and sometimes that can kill them as well if they're older."
Ms Aldred said the long lifespan of horses, not to mention the demonstrated benefits of equine-assisted therapy, meant that it was upsetting to not be able to help when "a member of the family" was suffering.
Ms Partington said often you could hear in the voices of equine vets that they understood the pain caused by not being able to respond to callouts.
"I feel sorry for them because it wouldn't be easy getting these emergency calls," Ms Partington said. "They can hear the distress."
"It just makes you feel helpless," Ms Aldred said. "It's really hard when they say they can't help you."
"They take a piece of your heart," Ms Partington said
There are also the practical challenges and particularities of equine care, including the size and transport of a horse meaning that visiting an intercity or interstate vet carries its own challenges and risks.
Also, treatable illnesses such as colic can become life threatening if not addressed quickly, and commonly leads to the premature death of domesticated horses.
Ms Aldred said equine care on the Border was falling into a gap between the better serviced vets for domestic pets and those working in the agriculture sector, neither of will see their horses.
"There is a gap there," Ms Aldred said.
"It's like doctors and dentists. When you go to a doctor and it's a dentist issue they say, 'Go to a dentist, that's not our issue.'"
The group chose to rent the paddock due to its proximity to a nearby equine vet. Despite this, shortages and reduced hours of operation have seen them at a loose end to get veterinary assistance on multiple occasions - and it has been getting worse.
"We're not blaming [the vet]. It is just that for some reason there doesn't seem to be enough for the area," Ms Aldred said.
Ms Aldred said the lack of services, long waits and the considerable callout fees meant that people would take matters into their own hands when a horse was sick or injured, meaning there was an increased risk of abuse or animal cruelty.
"Once a horse goes down and they can't get back up, that's the end of them. You have to put them down," Ms Aldred said.
"You never want to see your horse get shot."
Though equine science is a specialisation, the issue of shortages is shared nationally across the whole veterinary profession. Supply issues are also causing shortages of common and vital medications for the profession, resulting in cost blowouts and further delayed treatment.
In 2015 the Australian Veterinary Association presented a projection that Australia was headed towards a "significant oversupply" of veterinarians, which has since proved woefully incorrect. While continuing to survey their workforce, the association is lobbying the federal government to address veterinarian workforce shortages for the security of food safety, biosecurity and agricultural industries.
