In its first round back in close to a month, Hume first grade cricket delivered one of the game's rarest occurences on Saturday.
Rand and the Rock Yerong Creek were forced to split the points following a draw - and it came dressed with all the hallmarks of how anything can happen in the gentleman's game.
The former posted 9/176 from its 40 overs, and despite looking a goner for most of its batting innings, The Rock Yerong Creek clawed it back to be level thanks to Todd Hannan.
The Rock's first drop crafted a swashbuckling century, however was denied the chance to hit the winning runs as he edged behind on 115 in the final over to end the match all square.
"I don't know if I've ever played in a draw before, so it was a pretty interesting game," Hannan said.
"I thought we bowled pretty well and did most things right, but you can't rely on one person making the runs.
"Every time it looked like someone would hang around and get going, we'd lose a wicket - it was just one of those games really."
Both innings mirrored the other, with Rand only firing with the willow in the latter stages thanks to Will (45) and Bryce Swift (35).
Hannan (3-33) was on song with the ball alongside ace Mitch Stephenson (3-20).
The Rock then limped for the majority of its chase bar Hannan's explosive heroics, and at 9/136, his father Bruce came to the crease.
Remarkably, Hannan senior finished the game not out without scoring, with his son stoked to share the moment - one which came ever so close to becoming a legendary victory.
"I just batted out the innings and when it got to the end, I started going for it," he said.
"I wasn't too worried about making 100, I was just focused on making runs.
"It's probably the first hundred in about three or four years for me, so it was nice."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Elsewhere, Brock-Burrum remains in second spot after disposing of Henty by a 64-run margin, with Matthew Heagney's four wicket bag the Saints' standout.
Finally, Culcairn lost out to Holbrook while Lockhart forfeited to Osborne to see the side clinch pole position.
