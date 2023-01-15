Benalla started the year with a close victory over Rutherglen in round 10 of Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant on Saturday.
Benalla won three of the four rinks for a 10-shot win.
Sam Beaton and his rink proved to be the difference with a 13-shot victory, with support from Sharon Wharfe and Geoff Kidd, who both secured rink victories.
Chris Langdon was at his best for Rutherglen and can hold his head high after a 11-shot rink win.
Wodonga proved too strong for the travelling Myrtleford.
With the absence of key player Kylie Whitehead, who was on Australian team duties, the local team won by 27 shots to maintain top spot.
In similar fashion they won three rinks by 10 shots each, while the rink skipped by Lance Symons was the only victor for the visitors.
The second placed Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort survived a scare from cross time rivals Yarrawonga to win the derby 77-69.
Scott Widdison was a nine-shot winner over Neil Hocking and with support from James Leferve (19-15) and Stuart McNeil (22-20), both winning their rinks. it was enough to secure the points.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta was a convincing winner over Kiewa to complete the round.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Trevor Selwood and his team of Chris Randell, Brian Challman and Graeme Smith were unstoppable as they produced a 36-9 win to set up the overall 49-shot victory for the home outfit.
