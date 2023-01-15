Benalla 'a mess' after storm rips off roofs, damages homes, cuts power

The clean up from a storm that knocked down trees, damaged homes and cut power continues at Benalla.
Fierce winds on Saturday night damaged dozens of properties.
SES volunteers received 99 calls for assistance for a range of damage.
The town's historic Uniting Church, which had a foundation stone laid in 1930, had its roof ripped off and suffered other damage, with bricks strewn outside the John Cooper Methodist Hall.
Other properties had trees fall onto roofs, and power poles were also knocked over.
An SES spokeswoman said of the 99 calls for assistance, 78 were for trees down, 17 were for building damage and four were for flooding.
The organisation had cleared 79 of the jobs by early Sunday afternoon.
"We have opened up an incident control point from 11am and we do have some help from two neighbouring units," the spokeswoman said.
"There have been quite a few jobs coming through as people have woken up and noticed the damage."
Volunteers had worked into the early hours of Sunday morning before resuming work.
A spokesman for the unit said the work would take some time.
"Again we ask for patience as we make our way through our growing list of jobs, these will be triaged and attended to as soon as possible," the group's Facebook page stated on Sunday.
The Benalla Saints had a large tree fall onto the club's food and drinks building and netball sheds blown over.
Secretary Garry Harper said there was significant damage to the club's barbecue and coffee shed.
"It's certainly a big loss because it generates a lot of income with food and alcohol sales," he said.
"It's only a few months out from the start of the season - the practice matches are in March.
"It will be a battle to try to get something going again.
"Coming on top of the flooding, it's just another thing we don't need."
Bureau of Meteorology data showed there was 38 millimetres of rainfall recorded at Benalla on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Further rain is forecast on Wednesday.
Mr Harper was out of town when Saturday night's storm hit.
"But family members and friends said it seemed to have come from nowhere and was very violent," he said.
"The wind and lightning were fairly extreme.
"There's trees down all over town."
He said there were many volunteers who could help fix the damage to the club, noting the food and drinks building was "totally destroyed" along with much of its contents.
"We've got to start from scratch.
"Hopefully we'll get something from insurance."
A coffee machine, refrigerator and bain marie were destroyed.
The Benalla Performing Arts and Convention Centre was also damaged and the splash park forced to close due to debris.
Movie viewings had to be cancelled as a result.
Staff at the performing arts venue hoped to resume trade by Tuesday.
Mayor Bernie Hearn said the town was "a mess", with council workers joining SES volunteers during the clean up.
"They've been working tirelessly," she said.
"They were out until 4am this morning and were back out there today.
"The rain was really pouring and the wind was howling during the storm.
"I heard one person say they thought it was like a twister, it was just ripping the trees to pieces."
Benalla Council will allow residents to dispose of green and hard waste for free until Sunday next week.
