Murray Valley encephalitis has been detected in mosquitoes trapped in Indigo Shire.
The Victorian Health Department said the virus had also been found in Loddon, Bendigo and Mildura, in the first detections of Murray Valley encephalitis in more than 10 years through mosquito surveillance programs.
"While there are currently no cases in humans, these detections mean there is an imminent risk to human health, so we are urging people in northern Victoria to take immediate steps to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes," Victoria's Deputy Chief Health Officer Deborah Friedman said.
"Avoid being outdoors, especially at dusk and dawn, cover up with light-coloured, long-sleeved, loose-fitting clothing, regularly apply insect repellent, and get rid of water that mosquitoes breed in around your home."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Most people infected with Murray Valley encephalitis do not have symptoms. However, in a small number of people, a life-threatening infection can result. If symptoms develop, they typically start seven to 12 days after exposure but may occur anywhere from 5 to 28 days after exposure.
Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and muscle aches. In rare cases, people can develop meningitis or encephalitis and have symptoms of severe headache, neck stiffness, sensitivity to bright lights, drowsiness, confusion, seizures, loss of consciousness or coma.
Serious illness can result in death or long-term neurological complications.
There is no vaccine currently available for Murray Valley encephalitis virus.
Additional information about Murray Valley encephalitis and more tips on protecting yourself from mosquito-borne diseases are also available on Better Health Channel.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.