Rarely does a first versus second clash bear such a one-sided score line, but this was absolutely the exception as Ovens Murray Water Polo action resumed on Sunday.
Approaching its contest with Albury Sharks, Northside Stingrays sat in the penultimate spot on the A-grade women's ladder, but was humbled 19-1 at the hands of the flag fancy.
However, though the score suggested little resistance from Stingrays, Sharks coach Leah Dodd said that was far from the truth.
"It' s always hard this time of year; there's so many junior tournaments on and people on holidays and that sort of thing, so you really don't know what your opposition is going to be like to a certain extent," she said.
"It's nice thinking every game is going to be hard - even though the scorecard tended not to show that, it was a hard game.
"It really has been a good competition this year."
Sharks hit the front early, up 5-0 at the first break.
Stingrays managed to net their sole goal of the match via Rebecca Madew in the second term, but that was as good as it got as Sharks continued to power ahead.
Another five-goal performance in the third quarter extended Sharks' lead, and the side then closed out the match in style with four more in the last.
Dodd, who scored nine on her own, was pleased to see her troops hadn't dropped in form following the four week hiatus.
"I was pretty happy with our girls, everyone seemed to have been doing a form of training either playing in the junior tournament or swimming throughout the break," she said.
"It's the business end of the season now I guess and it's a good start."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The other A-grade women's fixture saw a much closer contest, with Albury Tigers edging out Wodonga by two goals.
Tilly Smith and Kira Dawson impressed with three goals apiece to secure their side an 8-6 win.
In A-grade men, Albury Sharks held nerve to come away with an 8-7 win over Northside Stingrays as Bailey Hogan, Ben Douglass and Oliver Cooper netted braces each while Albury Tigers ousted Development.
