Police appeal for information on break-in at telecommunications tower

Police have asked for public help as they investigate a break-in at a Border communications tower.
The incident occurred at a telecommunications tower in Tower Lane, Springdale Heights, with Murray River Police District officers called to the scene just before 4am Saturday.
"Several items were stolen from the facility, including eight heavy duty batteries and an uninterruptable power supply," police said in a statement.
Officers searched the area and established a crime scene.
"As inquiries continue, investigators urge anyone with dashcam or CCTV vision or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to come forward," police said.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.