Driver escapes injury after crashing car at Leneva

A driver has escaped injury after crashing his car at Leneva.
Emergency workers were called to the Beechworth Wodonga Road about 10.30am on Sunday.
The man's SUV left the road and sustained front end damage.
The man, aged in his 20s, declined treatment and transportation to hospital.
The incident caused minor traffic delays while the scene was cleared.
The vehicle was towed from the scene.
