A legal stoush over a stench that has plagued Wangaratta residents for months will be the subject of a hearing on Wednesday at the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
Sausage casing factory owner Van Hessen Australia has challenged an order by the Environmental Protection Authority to cease its smelly operations.
"The EPA issued a prohibition notice on Wangaratta company Van Hessen requiring it to 'stop discharging wastewater into its wastewater ponds until dissolved oxygen levels are maintained at an acceptable level and odours are not discharged beyond the boundary of the premises'," an EPA spokesman told The Border Mail.
"Van Hessen has challenged the notice which is currently being internally reviewed.
"Van Hessen went to VCAT over Christmas and we agreed we would internally review the prohibition notice, but we found the notice was issued correctly.
"Van Hessen has now challenged the notice itself."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The spokesman said a stay could be requested for the notice at Wednesday's hearing.
The stink reached a point where the CFA was forced to move its training operations near the smelly site out of concern for the wellbeing of its volunteers.
Van Hessen has been contacted for comment.
