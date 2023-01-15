Taxi driver punched in head during fare in Wangaratta

A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver in Wangaratta.
Police were called to the intersection of Burke and White streets about 4am on Saturday.
A passenger, aged about 25, became agitated and angry during the trip and was told to get out of the driver's vehicle.
He allegedly punched the man to the side of his head, causing a minor laceration.
The passenger was later arrested and charged.
He will face the Wangaratta Magistrates Court at a later date.
