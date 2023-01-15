Riverina quick Luke Docherty is operating at close to three-quarters of full pace in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The right-arm quick made a stunning debut for Lavington on Saturday, taking 3-7 from three overs against competition leaders North Albury.
The 25-year-old revealed in November he was carrying a stress fracture in his lower right leg and wasn't expected to bowl until around mid-February.
"I'm allowed to bowl off, roughly, 10 steps, it's probably a third of my run up as I normally start right on the (30m) ring, I'm only going at 70 per cent and not bowling many overs," he confirmed.
I'm allowed to bowl off, roughly, 10 steps, it's probably a third of my run up as I normally start right on the (30m) ring, I'm only going at 70 per cent.- Luke Docherty
Docherty has played first grade in Sydney, so he's tackled an outstanding level and admits he was impressed by the Hoppers' attack.
"They bowled very consistent and didn't give us a sniff at all, there were no bad balls in the first 10 overs," he offered.
"When 'Cooky' (Aidan Cook) and I got out there it was much of the same, it was really hard to score, it was the odd single here or there for a good 10 overs.
"You just had to wait it out, try and make the bad ball ourselves."
The perennial finalists collapsed for 101 with Docherty (32) and Cook (23) the only players to pass 20, while four team-mates posted ducks.
Docherty's praise for the Hoppers only reiterates why it will take a monumental effort from an opponent to topple them in finals with their near-professional approach.
Meanwhile, the competition's general professionalism and high standard guarantees all teams will need their top bats in form over the final 10 weeks.
And East Albury's Matt Tom led the way with an unbeaten half-century in the six-wicket win over Wodonga.
Tom hit 77 not out, including 10 boundaries.
"There's quality batters in every team, you can't switch off, there's guys who can really take the game away from you, particularly the import players," he suggested.
New City debuted the latest gun overseas player when English county club's Northamptonshire captain Luke Procter scored 48 of 106 against Albury.
Interestingly, the Phoenix almost had another first-class player in Procter's Northants' team-mate Saif Zaib, who impressed at New City in 2017-18.
"Saif was over here on holiday and got in contact with us as he was looking to play five or six games," club president Brad Baker explained.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"He was a reserve for the Bangladesh T20 competition and a player got injured, so he got the call-up."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.