The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury-Wodonga well represented at Youth Water Polo Nationals

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated January 16 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wil Gould and Elih Mutsch.

Two of the Border's best prospects in the water have gone toe to toe at the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.