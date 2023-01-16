Two of the Border's best prospects in the water have gone toe to toe at the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships.
Squaring off in Perth, Elih Mutsch and Wil Gould fronted up at HBF Stadium Aquatic Facility for Melbourne Collegians and UNSW Wests respectively, with the former emerging victorious on the grand stage.
Mustch earned bragging rights and silverware over his hometown counterpart, with the under-18 bronze medal match going the way of the Collegians 7-6.
Friday's decider capped off a big week in the water for a myriad of Border products, with Wil's younger brother Toby taking out gold with Sydney University's under-14 outfit.
His side ousted Sydney Northern Beaches Breakers 8-6, with Gould himself chiming in with four goals in the final to earn most valuable player rights.
Yet another Gould, Josh, featured during the tournament, while youngster Harvey Creighton turned out for Sunshine Coast's under-14s.
The Border was also well represented in the female divisions, with the likes of Jodie Millett, Cienna Tywford, Ryleigh Hogan, Macy Clark and Chelsea Isaac all impressing in Perth.
IN OTHER NEWS:
But while Perth was the centre of attention earlier this month, the focus now turns to the player's back doorstep.
As Albury gears up to host the NSW Open Country Club Championships, many will return to their home clubs to strut their stuff on the state stage next weekend.
