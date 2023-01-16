A condition of the eye said to cause "'excruciating pain" is once again making its mark across the Border region.
Known as Christmas Eye, the condition results from contact with a microscopic bug that erodes the thin skin layer, or epithelium, that covers the eye.
Wodonga Eyecare optometrist Kelly Gibbons said she had treated many cases throughout her 20-year career, but this outbreak had been the worst.
"It's bad this year," she said.
"I've already seen five people who've been in terrible pain, and there's nothing we can do about it."
Cases are often attributed to the Christmas beetle, but the Australian bug is not the culprit.
Rather, it's another tiny insect behind the random eye attacks.
Mrs Gibbons said the condition mainly appeared in this area and could be linked to the hot, dry summer months.
"Most people coming in have never heard of it, and people think we're joking when we say, 'no, it's real'," she said.
"There's certainly a history of people who are outside in the evening time, typically around 6 pm, who end up getting it."
Mrs Gibbons said on the pain scale it usually was an eight or nine out of 10, so serious that it had been ranked as being on a par with childbirth.
"It can be absolute misery for people and I wouldn't wish it upon my worst enemy," she said.
The monocular condition primarily affects only one eye at a time.
Wangaratta resident Eleanor Bray got the condition some time ago, but said it was still something she would never forget.
"I would rather have a child every week for a year than go through that again," she said.
"The pain was unbearable."
Wodonga's Darina Foots said the same.
"Nothing can compare with it, not even childbirth," she said.
Coady Davenport Albury optometrist Christopher Coady said the number of cases had increased over previous years.
"It's believed to be caused by a chemical in the bug that gets sprayed into the eye," he said.
"Christmas Eye is a non-infective severe keratitis, and it can be traumatic."
Mr Coady said there had been some research behind the condition, but it was almost impossible to relieve the pain.
Mrs Gibbons said vision could remain blurry for some time after contracting the condition.
"To reduce the pain, we may place a bandage contact lens over the eye to cover exposed skin and anti-inflammatory eye drops," she said.
