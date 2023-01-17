The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis will share ideas at Gardenesque at Albury Botanic Gardens

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian landscape architect, environmental educator and TV personality Costa Georgiadis will be on deck for Gardenesque at Albury Botanic Gardens to share his passion for gardening and sustainability.

GROWING up in Sydney, Costa Georgiadis gained a love of gardening in his grandparents' back yard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.