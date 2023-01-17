GROWING up in Sydney, Costa Georgiadis gained a love of gardening in his grandparents' back yard.
Living just a couple of suburbs away, Costa said his grandparents were a constant in his life, practising permaculture before it was even a thing.
"My grandfather was always in the garden; my grandmother was always in the garden or the kitchen turning what they had grown into something amazing," he said.
"The taste of the food was infused with the love they put into growing it and preparing it.
"They lived around the seasons; that was the one constant and when it comes to my identity they were my building blocks. All of that DNA was laid down by them.
"My grandparents were practising permaculture before Bill (Mollison) and David (Holmgren) even came up with it in the 1970s; it was out of necessity and survival."
Now a renowned Australian landscape architect, environmental educator and TV personality, Costa said people were seeking simple certainties in life and gardening offered them that.
He said growing food was a great way to build relationships and communities.
"Food is such a great vehicle of levelling," Costa said.
"One of the joys from what I do through festivals and TV shows is to show the people the simplicity of living differently, sustainably and connected."
As a co-host at Albury's feature flower and garden festival, Gardenesque, this month, Costa said he looked forward to sharing gardening ideas with people on any scale or living situation.
"Renters can always grow things in containers so it's mobile, not breaking ground and their investment is shiftable," he said.
"Do not underestimate the volume you can grow in containers. I have a little balcony where I grow all of my greens."
After being postponed due to the wet weather last year, Gardenesque would come to Albury Botanic Gardens on January 28 and 29.
Costa would entertain and educate as a co-host on the Sunday, spreading an important green-thumb message around creating a permanent self-sustaining culture.
"Albury Botanic Gardens children's garden is one of the best in the country; I'm going to be torn between being Costa the Garden Gnome and being just Costa!"
Gardenesque will offer an array of exhibits, talks and workshops.
There will be live music and free entertainment, as well as regional food, craft beer, wine and botanical gins.
Tickets are available at the Gardenesque website, Albury Entertainment Centre box office or at the event itself with Eftpos.
