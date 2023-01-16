Counter terror police informed of Red Light Hill break-in and theft

Police are investigating the theft of tens-of-thousands of dollars worth of electrical items from a communication tower, with counter terrorism police notified.
Eight heavy duty batteries and an uninterruptible power supply were stolen.
It followed a similar incident in the Wodonga area on Boxing Day which was less successful.
Albury Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said counter terrorism investigators were notified due to the nature of the theft, but there was no suggestion it was terrorism related.
"It's as though they've had a specific shopping list of equipment they're after," he said.
"These items are worth tens-of-thousands of dollars.
"At this point in time we're seeking as much information as we can.
"We've had our forensic police go and photograph the scene.
"I'd be very surprised if it was one person acting alone, purely because of the nature of the damage that was done and what took place, but again, we won't discount anything."
Detective Chief Inspector Stoltenberg said it was likely linked to the Wodonga incident, and was dangerous as it involved electricity.
Services at the site weren't impacted.
"Whether they're just going to trade them off for coin, cash or drugs, we don't know," he said.
"They're thieves, that's all they need to be treated, as lowlife crooks."
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
