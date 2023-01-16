Border Bullets will almost certainly need to win both games in cricket's Regional Bash to advance to the finals.
Cricket Albury-Wodonga's representative team has been handed the toughest draw of Pool C after the competition was rescheduled following the pre-Christmas washouts.
Griffith will host all four teams - the Bullets, ACT Aces, Wagga Sloggers and South West Steamers (Griffith-Murray Valley) - on Sunday, February 26.
Each team will play only two games, meaning the original third match for all teams is a draw, due to time constraints.
If the teams were ranked, the Aces would be favourites, followed by the Bullets, Sloggers and Steamers.
The Bullets have received the points for a draw against the Steamers and will play the Aces and Sloggers.
ACT and Wagga both face the Steamers.
The semi-finals and final will be held in Sydney in March.
Meanwhile, the pre-Christmas rain could also derail Cricket Albury-Wodonga's plans to host a game between the overseas-born players and the locals.
CAW has never had this level of of imports, which includes former Zimbabwe international Tendai Chisoro (St Patrick's) and Northamptionshire captain Luke Procter (New City), and a match was proposed as a practice for the Bullets, but time is running out.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We don't exactly have too many days left over," CAW chairperson Michael Erdeljac stressed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.