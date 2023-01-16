A hot oven, a trusted starter and a boost of confidence are all you need to become a great baker, according to the teachers of a sourdough workshop.
Helen Meredith and son-in-law Caleb Hayde, like many others, bonded over breadmaking through pandemic lockdowns. They decided to bring their passion for sourdough to a new audience as part of a church outreach program.
Since early January, Albury Presbyterian Churches have been running a series of workshops to share the "hobbies, skills and joy" of its congregants. The workshops are run small and in person, with several operating out of the homes of teachers.
"Caleb has a young family and he makes two loaves every second day," Ms Meredith said. "When you have a family and you're thinking about nutrition, sourdough doesn't have any of the ingredients that are in supermarket bread, none of the preservatives or additives.
"It is a good healthy choice."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Following their sold out workshop at the weekend, with a sizeable wait list of interested extras sadly missing out, Ms Meredith shared the class' top tips with The Border Mail.
"Have a good starter," Ms Meredith said. "It has got to be good and active and ready to go, otherwise you're setting yourself up to not have a good result."
She said changes in weather, such as recent extreme heat, drastically alters the speed at which dough develops.
"Be aware of the impacts of the weather on the sourdough process. At the moment things are happening really fast," Ms Meredith said.
"In this weather it will double in size in two hours or less whereas on a cold day it might be quite sluggish.
"Use a timer. Lifting and folding is part of the process and it is good to do it every 45 to 60 minutes. Having a timer keeps it in your head."
She said that the heat of the oven will have a big impact on the way the dough rises.
"Use a really hot oven," Ms Meredith said.
"I put my bread in when the oven is at 250 (degrees)."
Finally, she said, there was no such thing as a bad bake.
"There are no real fails, it's just about varying success," Ms Meredith said.
"It is just one of those things that you're always working on and improving."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.