A touch of Tuscany on Monument Hill

BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Located on Monument Hill, a short two-minute drive or leisurely stroll to Albury's central business district, is this amazing property with multiple accommodation options.
Along with gorgeous views, this split-level home offers the most flexible floor plan imaginable, be you a large family, extended family or a blended family. Or the option of an income from the fully self-contained lower level with separate access, via an AirBnB or rental opportunity.
Double-wood panelled doors and a wide foyer create an impressive entry.
On the upper level, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living zones and an entertaining balcony, provide enough space alone for a small family.
The main bedroom features an ensuite with spa, and has direct access to the balcony, and views of the native bushlands opposite can be taken in from bed. The upper living room also has direct access to the balcony.
The lower level comprises another three bedrooms, with a three-way bathroom, plus a kitchen, and living and dining space. Access to the upper level is via a hardwood staircase, plus there is its own separate entry. With its own entertaining deck, the lower level is complete.
A huge gym/workshop area is on the lower level, currently housing a spa and large gym equipment.
So, while the home is split across two levels, the options for family living are many. Is the extended living space just what you're after for older kids, a blended family, or ageing parents? Or can you see the opportunity for an investment, renting out the top or bottom levels?
Whatever the scenario, the location is of great appeal, close to walking tracks and trails, local schools, sporting ovals, swimming pool, and of course the centre of town with its dining and shopping.
The current owner can attest to the adaptability of the home, with three generations living comfortably across both levels.
This master-built home with suspended concrete slab offers heating and cooling options throughout the home, along with the clever touches of security system, intercom for front door and between levels, plus ducted vacuuming.
"If this touch of Tuscany with all of its accommodation options appeal to you, we look forward to meeting you at the open homes," selling agent James Seymour said.
