Ovens and Murray Football League club Wangaratta Rovers latest recruit believes he's hitting his best form.
The Hawks announced late last week the signing of former VFL ruck-forward Daniel Hughes.
The 24-year-old finished runner-up in the Northern Bullants' best and fairest in 2021, but elected to return to Sorrento to join some mates last year.
"I'm definitely coming into my prime now," he replied when quizzed if the best is yet to come.
Hughes is a big man at 195cms and 110kgs and he made a big impression with the Bullants at VFL level with his aggression, constantly splitting packs, along with his mobility and silky skills, particularly for a player of his size.
And he's just as driven off the field in his work, running his own building business, which includes 24 employees.
"I know going through an apprenticeship how tough it was, I just want to provide a workplace where everyone feels safe and comfortable in having a good time coming to work," he volunteered.
Hughes is good mates with another Hawks' newcomer in Tom Baulch, who has a massive following on social media.
Baulch admits he's an extrovert and has promised to bring his colourful personality to the league, while the heavily tattooed Hughes is similar.
"I'm very loud, very out there," he admitted of his personality.
"I'm also inclusive, I love trying to get the best out of other people and myself.
"I always train and prepare hard, I'm very extroverted and it will be exciting to watch."
The pair's arrival guarantees the Hawks have two big personality players.
