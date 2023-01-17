The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Yoga teacher Gaelle Pettifer shares her journey of self-transformation

SE
By Sophie Else
January 18 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yoga teacher Gaelle Pettifer says she has struggled with authenticity, and the expectations from others. "It was difficult having a public face and a private home; the energy it took to keep a facade up is just not worth it." Pictures by James Wiltshire

Hearing others' stories has given her room to breathe, to crank-off the pressure valve that comes with a lifetime locked in survival mode.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.