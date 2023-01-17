Hearing others' stories has given her room to breathe, to crank-off the pressure valve that comes with a lifetime locked in survival mode.
Happy on the outside, battling the trauma of long-ago domestic violence on the inside.
Using the non-existence of even a small serve of encouragement as a teenager to motivate her to always provide encouragement to the people she meets every single, otherwise ordinary day.
Gaelle Pettifer would have good reason to lack the inclination to be so positive and sharing and compassionate, had the difficulties she experienced been allowed to impose their cold-hearted ways.
But she hasn't.
Instead, she has used such hard lessons from life to do all she can to help others feel the empowering forces of empathy and self-love, to simply find something that actually works where before nothing did. She is especially attuned to giving other women the tools to find their voice, told in their awakening to choices they never even knew were on the table.
Gaelle's choices have led her here to the here and now, to saying yes to new experiences even if so; she doesn't have a plan set in place.
Now, she lives in Walla, about 35 minutes out of town, with her son, Sachin, 15, and kelpie dog, Asha.
For how long she will stay though even she doesn't know.
"I grew up on the Mornington Peninsula. I was a beach girl and had plenty of room to run around," she says.
"But my parents were rigorous and religious, so I felt restricted.
"I wasn't confident growing up and felt isolated, but I had plenty of time to dream."
Gaelle says she didn't have much love growing up and that her parents weren't the nurturing type.
"Looking back at my family, in all fairness, they had their own story, and It's taken me a really long time to separate mine from theirs," she says.
Her first real taste of freedom was moving to the big smoke to study arts at university.
And then at 26, life really began.
"I travelled overseas and did the hippie trail, Thailand, India and Nepal before moving to London in the early 90s," she says.
"I'm not a very good tourist.
"All my friends were like, 'let's go see Big Ben or Buckingham Palace', and I was like, 'let's just let experiences organically come to us, but of course, they would drag me along."
The thing about travel, she says, is the ability to reinvent yourself.
"It's the ability to reset the buttons and a fresh opportunity. It really inspired me to take chances," Gaelle says.
"As a result of my first trip to India around 30 years ago now, for the first time when I was there, I felt like I was able to be myself, which is funny because who even was that?".
Years later, after becoming ill on her travels, Gaelle says on her return to Australia, she saw a naturopath to help her with recovery and that's how she fell into yoga.
The now 56-year-old says yoga came naturally to her and, after only three months, she began teaching.
"I don't believe you need qualifications to do what you love," she says.
"I've learnt that encouragement and support is one of the best things you can provide someone with."
Gaelle has been running yoga retreats and classes for the past few years out of The Beehive Society on Dean Street.
But she wasn't coping during the COVID-19 pandemic lock-downs.
"I felt like there was a difference between how I was living to how I presented myself, which was tough because it made me feel like I was being judged, especially if people knew just how depressed I was at home," she says.
"I just want to be honest about where I came from. I really have had the rife end of the stick," she says. "I'm very positive, and I believe what will unfold is meant to happen.
"My whole life, I've lived in survival mode and I've had to learn by personal stuff up's along the way," she says.
"Which still continues today.
"They just don't devastate me the same way. But I don't wear the blame anymore."
