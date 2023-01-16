Two councils in the Albury electorate will receive fast-tracked emergency funding to restore road infrastructure in flood-impacted areas.
Member for Albury Justin Clancy has announced Greater Hume Shire Council and Federation Council will each receive $1 million for urgent works to restore access and transport routes in the local government areas.
He said immediate access to funds was needed for councils to get to work on repairs, particularly as workforce and supply issues in the construction sector stood to cause cost blowouts and delays.
"By putting emergency funding into the bank accounts faster councils can get on with the job of repairing and rebuilding damaged road and transport infrastructure sooner," Mr Clancy said.
"We are working to plan our workforce and material supply to ensure we can complete emergency works as quickly as possible and are committed to keeping the community updated," Cr Bourke said.
"We have achieved a lot over recent months and still have a long way to go in our recovery."
Several roads, parks and council facilities are still closed or relocated in both Greater Hume Shire and Federation councils due to damage caused by destructive flood events in October and November, with temporary traffic management still in place in some locations months later.
