The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Greater Hume Shire and Federation councils receive fast-tracked funding for road repairs

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated January 16 2023 - 9:06pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury MP Justin Clancy said fast-tracking emergency relief funding would see councils repairing and rebuilding damaged road and transport infrastructure sooner. Picure by Ash Smith.

Two councils in the Albury electorate will receive fast-tracked emergency funding to restore road infrastructure in flood-impacted areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.