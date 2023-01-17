How does the Albury-Wodonga hospital allow a surgeon to continue practising for another three years after a "botched" surgery (2019) while the coroner has not reported on the event?
This was three years that patients may have been at risk by being treated by that doctor, and as the now reported colonoscopy clinical practices have shown - they were at risk! 2000 of them!
My point is that Albury Wodonga Health has breached its duty of care to patients in providing an unprofessional level of care for at least three years, when they knew about it! (The professional standard of Dr Schmidt was under question).
"We are deeply sorry" from AWH is simply not good enough.
The chief executive of AWH Bill Appleby said the risk was low for anyone developing cancer. Not good enough.
This report calls into question the standard of the health services provided to non-metro people, and the ability of medical administration to provide them.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Welcome to the new Australia where the news in the recent Border Mail was that the Yackandandah Hotel can't find a chef (January 13) whilst the local MP needs to place a paid advertisement offering her services to constituents.
The solution is obvious. Helen Haines should start flipping hamburgers.
