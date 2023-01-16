An Albury star has been lauded as one of the key talents likely to turn heads during this week's Australian Junior Country Basketball Cup.
Jade Crook, who has not long returned from international duties, was among three names listed by Basketball NSW coaching and development general manager Brett Coxsedge to look out for as up-and-comers the state is proud to showcase.
"There are a lot of girls from Albury participating, but Jade had an opportunity to go away in December to Guam and play for Australia's under-15 team in Oceania," he said.
"People are trying to compare her to Lauren Jackson which is a bit unfair, but she's a good prospect for the future."
Newcastle guard and fellow Sapphires representative Saffron Shiels was also identified alongside Wollongong forward Brad Ballinger by Coxsedge, who also noted the top age sides are packed with future NSW Country players.
"They're probably the three standouts who are on the radar at the moment, but there are lots of other good kids here as well," he said.
"In the under-18 age group, the 20 boys and 20 girls that are here for us, that's our under-18 NSW Country state squad - they've already had state trials.
"At the conclusion of this tournament, we'll actually pick our under-18 NSW Country state team that will go away in April to play in Brisbane at the National Championships."
While the majority of NSW's younger contingent won't yet be eligible for National Championship selection, for many, the occasion will be an entirely new experience.
Bar a select few under-18s who may have attended the tournament before COVID forced its two-year hiatus, the rest will have never touched down on the Border for the illustrious five day event.
We've missed a couple of years so we're excited to be here and looking forward to the competition- Brett Coxsedge
The youngest may have never even played against other states before.
It's the mystique and allure of such a basketball mecca which has the 170-strong pool of players and coaches from NSW raring to go at what is shaping as a cracking return to Country Cup action.
"We want to build the tradition back up; a lot of these kids have never actually been to this tournament because of COVID - I think the only ones who have ever been are the top age kids," Coxsedge said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"We're sort of reinventing the tradition of what the tournament is about.
"It's something we've missed from our calendar, and it's got a long rich tradition for NSW Country.
"We've missed a couple of years so we're excited to be here and looking forward to the competition."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.