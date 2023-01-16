The non-Border teams dominated round three at under 12 level in the North East Region 6 junior representative cricket carnival.
Wagga proved too strong for CAW Hume Strikers at Henty on Sunday.
The home team was dismissed for 84 with Harry Norman top-scoring with 22.
Wagga posted 4-85 from 31.5 overs as Ollie Cardile, Levi Corrigan and Ned Dodds claimed a wicket apiece.
In the other Pool A game, CAW Country Thunder met CAW Country Sixers at Alexandra Park.
Opener Caleb Anderson starred for the Thunder, retiring not out on 54 in his team's total of 8-155 from the 40 overs.
He backed up that performance with 4-1 from three overs as the Sixers fell for 89.
Darcy Baird scored an unbeaten 25.
In Pool B, the Wangaratta outfits won their games.
Wangaratta Blue was bowled out for 57 by CAW Renegades.
Louis Sanderson struck 20 from 34 deliveries, hitting two boundaries, as Tom McCluskey snared an impressive 4-8 from three overs.
The Renegades replied with 54 from 27.2 overs.
Opener Harry Bowles was the only player to reach double figures as the visitors shared the wickets.
And Wangaratta Gold scored a strong win over CAW Stars.
The Stars were dismissed for 81 as No. 3 Nate White contributed 21.
Gold then racked up 2-117 from 20 overs with Charlie O'Brien retiring on 51 not out.
Meanwhile in the under 16s third round, St Patrick's first grader Max Heriot proved the difference in CAW Country's two-wicket win over CAW.
Howlong hosted the match with CAW skittled for 36 as off-spinner Heriot captured 3-7 from three overs.
And it was Heriot who rescued his team after it slumped to 8-25.
He was the only player to reach double figures, hitting an unbeaten 10 from only eight balls, including a boundary.
Jerrin Edwin Jarald was terrific with 4-4.
The four oldest divisions, from the 16s to the under 13s, will now host their grand final on Sunday, January 29.
