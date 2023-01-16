Shoplifter spends night locked up after breaching her bail conditions

A shoplifter who tried to take hundreds of dollars of food from an Albury supermarket has spent a night in the police cells after breaching bail.
Shannon Louise James, 43, entered the Woolworths in the Myer complex on May 10 last year.
After paying for a few items, she tried to walk out from the self-service checkouts with $343 in stolen goods.
The North Albury resident verbally abused staff and tried to snatch the trolley, before being told she wasn't welcome in the supermarket.
She was involved in a similar incident on October 27, after stuffing items down the front of her top at the Chemist Warehouse in Springdale Heights.
IN OTHER NEWS:
She was captured on CCTV footage and made no effort to pay.
James was arrested by police at the Woolworths petrol station on Griffith Road in Lavington last week after breaching her bail conditions.
She was taken back to the Albury Police Station and spent a night locked up.
The 43-year-old was released on a corrections order after appearing in Albury Local Court.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.