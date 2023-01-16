The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Shoplifter spends night locked up after breaching her bail conditions

By Albury Court
January 16 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police took Shannon Louise James into custody in Lavington last week after she breached her bail conditions. She was placed on a corrections order for trying to shoplift hundreds of dollars worth of goods from Woolworths.

A shoplifter who tried to take hundreds of dollars of food from an Albury supermarket has spent a night in the police cells after breaching bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.