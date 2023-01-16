Ron Stubbs has been around the racing game long enough to know how luck - good and bad - can play its part in a trainer's fortunes.
And Stubbs could arguably lay claim to being the unluckiest trainer in the country on Saturday after making the 800km trek to Murray Bridge with Boss Lady Rocks.
Unable to find a suitable race for his stable star in Melbourne or Sydney, Stubbs decided to make the trip to South Australia.
Betting suggested that the wily trainer had found the perfect race for Boss Lady Rocks who was heavily supported into an odds-on favourite in pre-post betting.
Then Stubbs was thrown a curveball that not even the most seasoned racegoer can ever recall happening previously.
Club officials were forced to abandon the meeting after two races because of strong winds which kept blowing tumbleweeds onto the track.
"It was a bit of a bizarre situation and the only other time where tumbleweeds have been an issue that I can recall was one day when I made the trip to Carrathool," Stubbs said.
"Even though I travelled all that way, I didn't have an issue with the stewards decision to abandon the meeting.
"If the meeting had gone ahead there would have been horses shying, some horses trying to jump the tumbleweeds and it would have been a disaster waiting to happen.
"It was frustrating in that everything had gone to plan and the betting suggested that she was going to take a power of beating.
"But as they say - that's racing."
Stubbs was relieved to hear on Sunday morning that the remainder of the meeting will be completed on Friday and will coincide with the rapid racing meeting at Flemington.
He left Boss Lady Rocks under the care of local trainer Matthew Seyers who has stables at Murray Bridge.
"It was music to my ears when I heard the meeting was going to be rerun on Friday," Stubbs said.
"So hopefully we didn't go all that way for nothing and Boss Lady Rocks gets another chance on Friday.
"The race hasn't changed at all."
ALSO IN SPORT
Stubbs revealed the trip from Albury to Murray Bridge went according to plan.
"We left Albury early on Friday morning and arrived at Ouyen mid morning and stayed overnight," he said.
"We did the same thing Saturday morning and she was at Murray Bridge by 9am."
Stubbs returned home to Albury on Sunday and has two runners engaged at Wagga on Tuesday.
He is not planning on returning to Murray Bridge on Friday and instead hopes to be heading to Sydney with last-start Moonee Valley winner Sparring.
Sparring has been nominated for the $120,000 TAB Highway Handicap, (1100m).
