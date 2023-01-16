Drunk man drove at high speed metres from kids at Wangaratta: court

A man accused of drunkenly driving at high speed near children at a Wangaratta park before rolling his vehicle has been refused bail.
The court heard Pierce and another man had travelled from Reservoir, following a small fire, to the North East.
Fake plates were on Pierce's ute and 11 litres of petrol stolen at Benalla, before they went to Apex Park.
The court heard the pair had been drinking the whole time from Melbourne to Wangaratta, and their boozing continued at the park.
Leading Senior Constable Colin Boyle said the pair had been drinking spirits in a rotunda area at the park about 6.30pm or 7pm when they got back into the vehicle.
The court heard the car was driving underneath a bridge where a large number of people were walking and swimming, including youths.
The court heard a purple BMX was run over and Pierce became upset and angry and, while drunk, performed doughnuts, burnouts and drove at speed within five metres of children.
He allegedly hit speeds of 40km/h to 50km/h, with one witness telling police Pierce had tried to drive at children.
"There were numerous members of the public walking around with children," Leading Senior Constable Boyle said.
"The manner in which he's driving ... I'm very grateful we're not standing here talking about something far more serious with injuries to members of the public."
Pierce was transported to hospital after rolling the vehicle, with blood taken to test for drugs and alcohol.
The court heard a police test showed a result of 0.130, with Pierce already disqualified from driving with a zero-alcohol limit.
The damaged car was seized.
Multiple people filmed the incident.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"One of the members of the public has stated that he's actually attempted to drive it at children," Leading Senior Constable Boyle said.
He said the vehicle had kicked up dust which Pierce had blindly driven though.
"The circumstances are highly dangerous,' the officer said, noting it was "good luck not good management" that nobody was hurt.
Magistrate Peter Dunn refused the 45-year-old application for release.
"He placed numerous people in danger by his driving," he said.
"This is very serious offending behaviour and will no doubt merit a term of imprisonment.
"He's on the NDIS and has mental health and physical injuries nonetheless he's taken this path himself.
"There's no guarantee he would appear if bailed.
"I refuse bail"
The case will return on January 30.
A co-accused will front court on Thursday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.