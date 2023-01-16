Trainer Ron Stubbs is hoping recent stable acquisition Race Against Time could be a future TAB Highway prospect for the stable.
Previously trained by Tony and Calvin McEvoy, Race Against Time joined the Stubbs stable after running fourth in a race on Wodonga Gold Cup day.
The four-year-old gelding has had two starts for Stubbs, the first where he finished near the tail of the field at Wagga in early December.
Race Against Time improved sharply at his most recent start at Wagga when running second and looking the likely winner at the 400m.
The son of Brazen Beau returns to Wagga on Tuesday to tackle the $27,000 Benchmark 66 Handicap, (1800m) with Josh Richards aboard.
Stubbs said it looked a winnable race for Race Against Time who has been heavily supported since fixed odds markets opened and is the $2.15-favourite.
"It looks like a winnable race and I was very happy with his performance last-start," Stubbs said.
"The horse seems to have done very well since then.
"He seemed to have the race in his control last-start and then another horse took his running at the 600m mark.
"He seemed to lose his rhythm for a couple of strides which didn't help but that's racing.
"Hopefully he can put in a strong performance at Wagga on Tuesday and if he runs to expectations I will look at tackling a TAB Highway in Sydney for his next start."
Stubbs has a two pronged attack at Wagga with Rumours Abound set to tackle the $30,000 Maiden Handicap, (1000m).
He expects Rumours Abound to benefit from her debut run at Wagga earlier this month where she did plenty wrong including missing the start and over-raced in the early stages which took a toll late.
"I think Rumours Abound will be better for the experience," Stubbs said.
"She bungled the start last time and over-raced in the early stages which didn't help her.
"Hopefully she has learnt a bit from that experience and we have put her back over 1000m compared to 1200m even though we expect her to get over a bit of distance as she matures.
"You'd expect there will be a better tempo over 1000m which will give her a better opportunity to settle and finish the race off strongly."
