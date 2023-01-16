The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Albury snare the prized signing of George Horlin-Smith

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 16 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 7:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Horlin-Smith celebrates a goal with his Cats team-mates.

Albury has lured former AFL player George Horlin-Smith to the sportsground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.