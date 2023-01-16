Albury has lured former AFL player George Horlin-Smith to the sportsground.
Smith played 58 matches at the elite level spanning a decade with Geelong and Gold Coast before announcing his retirement at the end of the 2020 season.
Albury co-coach Anthony Miles previously played with Horlin-Smith at Gold Coast with the pair announcing their retirements at the same time.
Horlin-Smith played the majority of his career with Geelong, mainly as midfield-forward and at 188cm will boost the Tigers' big man stocks.
"Albury Tigers Club are thrilled to welcome George Horlin-Smith and his partner Giorgina to the club," the club released in a satement.
"George previously spent time with Geelong and Gold Coast playing 58 AFL games.
"George brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and leadership which will be a welcome addition to our football teams and club."
The Border Mail believes Horlin-Smith hasn't played football since retiring but represented the Australian Cricket Legends at the Road Safety World Series in India last year.
Horlin-Smith pulled on the green and gold for Australia alongside the likes of Aussie Cricket legends Brett Lee, Brad Haddin, Shane Watson and more.
The 30-year-old was a talented cricketer as a teenager and was captain of the Australian under-16 team against the West Indies in 2008.
MORE TO COME
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.