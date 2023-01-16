Police are conducting inquiries into the alleged Wagga parcel snatcher who was tracked down by persistent residents after brazenly stealing a $3000 package from the front of a local business.
The 56-year-old man was at the centre of a social media storm on Saturday after CCTV footage of his alleged theft, posted by business owner Grant Higginson, was shared over 200 times.
In the footage, a vehicle is seen reversing into a park, before a man gets out of the car empty handed and briefly wanders around, then bends down and returns with a parcel in hand.
Because of the social media call out, Mr Higginson and a friend were able to track down the alleged parcel snatcher at Willans Hill at midday.
"When I showed up we approached him and I told him I wanted my stuff back. I could see the package in his car, it was just in the window," Mr Higginson said.
The alleged theft had been reported to police earlier that morning.
A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed a man was later stopped on the Sturt Highway at Gumly and spoken to in relation to the alleged thefts.
"[Police responded to] reports a vehicle that was possible involved in theft offences was stopped on the side of the road," police said.
"Officers attached to Riverina Police District attended and spoke to the driver - a 56-year-old man - before searching his vehicle.
"During the search, police located and seized two bank cards which were not in the name of the man."
He was released pending further inquiries, the spokesperson said, which are ongoing.
The package taken from the East Wagga business contained a camera lens worth about $3000.
Mr Higginson said he was blown away by the response on social media and the number of residents who wanted to help.
"It was good to see that the community has got each other's back," he said.
"Even after he had been caught I would have gotten like 50 different messages from people letting me know they'd seen his car."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
