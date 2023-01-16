The Border Mail
Man arrested after teen run over, seriously hurt, in Wodonga hit-run

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 17 2023 - 9:25am, first published 9:20am
A Wodonga man has been arrested after allegedly running over a teenager in a hit-run, causing serious injuries.

