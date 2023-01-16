Man arrested after teen run over, seriously hurt, in Wodonga hit-run

A Wodonga man has been arrested after allegedly running over a teenager in a hit-run, causing serious injuries.
The 18-year-old's leg was run over and the driver failed to stop or render assistance.
Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said a 36-year-old man would face court on Thursday.
He was arrested a day after the incident and a vehicle was seized.
"The male was charged in relation to a variety of assault and traffic related offences related to the incident," he said.
"He was bailed to appear at the Wodonga Magistrates Court on the 19th of January.
"Although we're not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter, we'd certainly reiterate our appeal for witnesses, for anyone who was in the area at that time to come forward.
"Anyone who may have been driving in that area or who may have dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers."
Charges include failing to stop and failing to render assistance.
The alleged offender and victim are not known to each other.
Call 1800 333 000.
