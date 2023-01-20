The Border Mail

Beef Week is bigger and better featuring 150 studs, 30 breeds

By Geoff Phillips, Event Director, Stock & Land Beef Week
Updated January 23 2023 - 11:22am, first published January 21 2023 - 7:00am
Stellar Quicksilver Q7, an elite performance and carcase sire, is one of the many high-quality bulls to be showcased during Beef Week. Stellar Livestock will be open for Beef Week on January 30. Picture Fleur Ferguson

The 32nd annual Stock & Land Beef Week will be the best ever with eager cashed-up stud and commercial breeders searching for herd improving genetics.

