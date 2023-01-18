A ONE-night extravaganza that's equal parts music, wellness and top shelf dining is coming to the Riverina.
The team behind iconic bush event Strawberry Fields will host the inaugural Good Times festival on Saturday, March 25, in the same Tocumwal riverfront venue as Strawberry Fields.
With a capacity of 1000, the family-friendly event will feature an intimate stage, riverfront hot tubs, wood-fired food, natural wines and a bedouin lounge.
Among the musical line-up will be Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, C.W. Stoneking and his Primitive Horn Orchestra and FLOODLIGHTS, with a full program to be announced later this month.
Patrons will chow down on a sneak peak of Wild Pie - a new collaboration between chefs Jo Barrett and Louise Daily (Little Picket), Mark La Brooy (Three Blue Ducks) and wild game provedore Discovered Wildfoods.
A six-course wood-fired feast will be on offer from Pip's Plate - think steaming hot damper, paperbark-smoked fish, bush lemon-charred veggies and native desserts all cooked over coals.
Other mouthwatering options include grazing plates of French cheeses from Studd Siblings, and a rockstar list of wines from renowned selector Mike Bennie of P and V Merchants.
Profits from Good Times will be rolled into the Strawberry Fields Community Grants Fund, which has contributed more than $100,000 in microgrants to community organisations and not for profits since 2015.
Berrigan Shire residents can access a 50 per cent ticket discount with any local U18s free.
Early bird tickets are on sale now via Humanitix.
