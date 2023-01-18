The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Music, wellness and top shelf dining come to Tocumwal as part of Good Times

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated January 18 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bush spa coming to Good Times at Tocumwal.

A ONE-night extravaganza that's equal parts music, wellness and top shelf dining is coming to the Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.