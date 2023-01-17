The Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup is back - with a bang.
COVID wiped out the last two years, which was the only break since the junior tournament started in 1985.
"It's fantastic, it was a hole in our basketball calendar, we're back on the road to development and the emphasis is development," director John Martin enthused.
Sixty-two teams will contest the event, which is the same number as pre-COVID.
NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania will join nine teams from New Zealand, with three age groups, under 14s, 16s and 18s.
The always popular opening ceremony was held on Tuesday with around 1000 flocking to Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre.
"We place a lot of importance on this tournament because we bring players to a quality tournament," New Zealand tour leader Sue Pene offered.
"But it's not just the players, it's our coaches, managers and referees, it's the full package."
While the bulk of the players will travel long distances, Border and North East teams will also play.
Albury-Wodonga has teams in the under 16 and under 18 girls and boys, while North East Invitees will tackle the girls 18s.
"It's a good opportunity to show what they're worth, a lot of these players want to achieve in basketball and this tournament gives them the chance to do that," North East coach Tony Long suggested.
The Invitees have four players from Wodonga in Kate Evans, Maeve Connell, Elyssa Cole and Kirra Shepherdson, along with Wangaratta's Milly Evans and Brodie Chapman (Yarrawonga).
Victoria dominated the last event in 2020, claiming five of the six divisions, with the Tasmania Devils ending hopes of a clean sweep in the 14 girls.
However, given the three-year gap, those winning teams won't necessarily dominate again as there's a host of new players.
Asha Nightingale from Traralgon is one example as she makes her debut for the Vic Bushrangers in the 18s girls.
"I'm hoping to meet lots of people and come up against some great competition and improve my basketball, it will be a great experience," she explained.
Tama Isaac has played previously in the 14s boys, but is back for the NSW Waratahs in the 18s.
"It's good to be back, back with the boys, back in Albury with the hot weather, the tournament is always fun, tough, but exciting," he revealed.
Twelve courts will be utilised across Albury-Wodonga, including five at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre, with the Cup finals to be held on Saturday, followed by the always colourful closing ceremony.
