Knox boys shine in the HSC

Knox Grammar boys have achieved outstanding results in the 2022 Higher School Certificate, with 28 boys achieving an ATAR of 99+, 106 boys achieving 95+ and 161 boys attaining an ATAR of 90+. The median ATAR was an outstanding 89.
The top performing Knox student was Kevin Yoo (Wahroonga) who scored an ATAR of 99.90.
"We congratulate our Year 12 students on their outstanding results. These young men have proved time and time again that they are dedicated Knox students who have contributed enormously to the culture of the school," Knox headmaster Scott James said.
"Every graduating class has a distinctive group personality, and theirs was one of resilience, spirit, growth, and success.
"The HSC is a very demanding experience and the partnership between staff, students and families has been crucial in guiding our young men throughout their journey, especially with all their differing abilities and interests."
Knox ranked 28th in NSW, with 627 Band 6 results (subject results of 90+).
"Knox was the top-performing fully comprehensive boys' school in NSW and the 18th best performing independent school. Each boy's result reflects his own commitment, dedication and focus," Mr James said.
Twenty-eight Knox boys were placed on NESA's All-Round Achievers Merit List for achieving 90 or higher in their best 10 units.
Top Achievers List (placing in the top 20 in NSW):
Knox boarders with outstanding results:
"Congratulations to all the students, staff and parents for their dedication to succeed and on the efforts that have gone into these results. Apart from their talent, this year group have always shown themselves to be young men with generous hearts who are authentic in their dealings with others," Mr James said.
"We are proud of the boys and the self-discipline, responsibility, and resilience they have developed while pursuing their goals and look forward to tracking their progress as the young men make their way to a wide range of post school destinations."
Eliza Bradford admitted when she entered Melbourne Girls Grammar's Boarding House as a Year 9, she didn't have the confidence to be a leader amongst her peers.
Fast-forward to 2023, Eliza has found her voice as a leader and is one of the Boarding House's co-captains.
The Year 12 student, who hails from the New South Wales town of Deniliquin, said a lot had changed since she joined the school.
"When I started, I wouldn't have had the confidence to do that (be a leader), but I have built my character up the last couple of years," she said.
But all of this may not have happened if it wasn't for a sliding doors moment she had when she was younger.
"I was uneasy about moving away (to boarding school)," the 17-year-old said.
"I was very comfortable at home and didn't want to move, but my parents pushed me. I'm really glad they did because it's been the best experience. After two weeks of settling in, I loved it. It is obviously a big change, and it took two weeks to settle, but once I did, it was awesome."
Eliza loves many things about the Boarding House, but the support she has close by sits at the top of that list.
"In the Boarding House, you have the same support as a family would give you from all the girls," she said.
"It's really amazing to be a part of that, build so many friendships and have the opportunity to be part of this big community.
"The 'Resis', which is what we call the residential staff, are our big sisters and mums in a way, and they are always there to give advice or support us."
Ice cream bus trips and visits to the Royal Botanic Gardens, which are just steps away from the school, are some of Eliza's favourite activities as a boarder.
Eliza is also interested in sports, representing the school in Tennis and Saturday netball in the Boroondara Netball Association.
The Melbourne Girls Grammar Boarding House is an environment where boarders feel comfortable trying new things and challenging themselves in a supportive community. They are bold, dynamic and ready to take on anything.
Kincoppal Rose Bay (KRB) is a dynamic community abundant in tradition. Our school educates boys and girls from three-years-of-age to the end of Year 6. From Year 7 to Year 12, we educate young women, offering day and boarding places.
Sacred Heart values are central to contemporary learning and environment and practice. We belong to an International Sacred Heart network comprising 150 schools across 41 different countries.
This unique network provides students with opportunities for exchanges on their quest to become globally-minded citizens.
Located just eight kilometres east of Sydney's central business district, KRB is nestled in amongst extensive private bushland, with easy and direct access to the harbour's beaches.
For boarders, KRB is a home away from home where they can relax and unwind. We cultivate a close-knit and nurturing community allowing many opportunities to connect, relate and gain an understanding of different cultures.
The beautiful harbour at Rose Bay is a serene backdrop to the learning, development and adventure that takes place every day. Our location and campus design offers the very best of nature with many opportunities to exercise and be active in a beautiful setting.
Boarders at Kincoppal-Rose Bay live and learn on the picturesque edge of Australia's biggest city. By taking advantage of all the learning and cultural opportunities Sydney has to offer as a truly global city, boarders can expand their world.
The city's many galleries and museums offer rich learning experiences for students, with premier cultural institutions such as The Australian Museum, The Museum of Contemporary Art and The Art Gallery of NSW all less than 10 kilometres away.
On weekends, boarding staff facilitate an array of activities, both on campus and around the city. These include: attending festivals such as VIVID, going to sporting matches, beach days, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, surf lessons, visits to the central business district, China Town, shopping precincts, cinemas and local markets.