Wodonga driver flipped car after leaving pub, hitting pole guide wire

By Wodonga Court
Updated January 17 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
Bernard Dowling drove the white rental car up a power pole guide wire in Wodonga, causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof. He had a high-range alcohol reading and marijuana in his system at the time of the crash. File picture

A high-range drink-driver who flipped a car with marijuana in his system has been told he could have hurt pedestrians.

