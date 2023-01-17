Wodonga driver flipped car after leaving pub, hitting pole guide wire

A high-range drink-driver who flipped a car with marijuana in his system has been told he could have hurt pedestrians.
Bernard Dowling was at Elgin's Hotel on October 22, 2020, and looked at a taxi in a car park.
He thought about getting a lift in the taxi but instead got into a white Toyota rental car.
He hit a gutter and a power pole guide wire, before flipping the vehicle on Gordon Street near Brockley Street.
He was hospitalised and blood tests showed he had an alcohol reading of 0.159 and had cannabis in his system.
"I've got no defence whatsoever, it was stupidity on the day," he told the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday after admitting to his offending.
Dowling works as a cleaner and lost his job as a result.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said there was nothing wrong with having a cold beer on a hot day, "but you've got to do it safely".
Mr Watkins noted it was a school day and there could have been pedestrians around.
He banned Dowling from driving for 21 months, backdated to the time he was suspended.
