Heavy work commitments will dictate how many games former AFL on-baller George Horlin-Smith will play at Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The 30-year-old joined the Tigers through his friendship with co-coach Anthony Miles, who he played alongside at Gold Coast in 2019.
Since playing the last of his 58 games that year, including 51 with Geelong, at the elite level, Horlin-Smith hasn't played football and is working in the finance division at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Sydney.
"We're hoping to have him for as many games as possible, but that will depend on his work, he puts a lot of time into that, but he's keen to play as many games as possible and he'll come on our (pre-season) camp (next month), plus a few other things, so we're excited," Miles suggested.
We're hoping to have him for as many games as possible, but that will depend on his work.- Anthony Miles on George Horlin-Smith's availability
"He's a bigger-bodied midfielder, which is something we needed with Shaun and Crossy retiring."
Shaun Daly retired after last season, although he will co-coach with Miles.
Daly is the Tigers' most decorated player after winning five best and fairests, which is an incredible effort given their domination.
Former AFL player Daniel Cross was also forced to retire after suffering a horror hamstring injury against Lavington last August.
That pair is comparable with any leaders in O and M history, but Horlin-Smith is also highly valued after joining Gold Coast's leadership group on debut.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's the genuine care he has for people, in 2018 he won the Tom Harley Best Clubman at Geelong, he has terrific character."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.