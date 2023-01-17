A North East lithium mining project is set to progress in coming months with the world's largest producer of the metal now funding it.
Dart Mining has formed an earn-in joint venture with Chilean chemical company Sociedad Qumica y Minera de Chile (SQM), over six years.
A technical advisory committee has been created to progress Dart Mining's Dorchap Lithium project, which includes Mitta, Eskdale and Tallandoon, with the aim to eventually establish a lithium mine.
SQM covers around 20 per cent of the global lithium market.
Dart Mining managing director James Chirnside said the company was thrilled to create the partnership.
"We discovered lithium six years ago and we've done quite a lot of work ourselves and the work that we did and the prospectivity we uncovered attracted SQN to the deal," he said.
"It's an earn-in joint venture spread over six years, so the more money they spend on funding the exploration, the greater the equity stake they own in the project.
"The lithium we've discovered is the only lithium so far discovered on the east coast, which is fairly significant."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Chirnside said Dart Mining recently conducted a LiDAR survey, an aerial assessment of the area that extended through the Mitta Valley from Tallangatta to Glen Wills, which uncovered a host of additional outcrops containing lithium bearing pegmatites.
"This year we've got a lot of drilling to do. We're planning around 6000 metres of drilling around the pegmatites and we'll just have to test them for grade," he said.
"Just about all of it is state forest, which is good in a way because it means you don't have to disrupt private landholders."
Mr Chirnside said Dart Mining would increase community consultation from March to further explain the project.
"To date, it's been a few blokes out in the field taking chip samples off our crops, not exactly invasive or anything," he said.
"As we increase our drilling, we're going to hold a series of community meetings to inform locals and bring them in on the story and what we're up to.
"Dart Mining have been exploring through the North East for a long time and have discovered some significant deposits of gold and molybdenum, but not that many people are familiar with our lithium activities."
Towong Council was contacted for comment.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.