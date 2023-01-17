Border youngsters have plenty of options to counter the holiday boredom blues as the big summer school break enters its final couple of weeks.
While most parents probably can't wait until school returns at the end of the month or early next month, some Border businesses have continued to enjoy what has been a bumper burst of trading.
Albury's Regent Cinemas, Wodonga's Inflatable Funhouse and the bowling alley 3D Lanes have been among the few entertainment businesses catering specifically for children's holiday fun.
Regent Cinemas general manager Kelly Davis said families were making the most of a day out that was about something more substantial than simply spending a quick buck.
"We see many families coming through the cinemas, and they're looking for an experience," she said.
"They want to pay the extra money to get the most out of what they're doing.
"This could be watching a movie in one of the lounges or playing games at Intencity."
Ms Davis said it was exciting to see people escaping the heat and choosing the cinema as the place to be.
"It's no pre-COVID-19 times, but we are seeing a lot of people come through," she said.
"The end of last year with no restrictions, brought people back and now it feels like there's life in the region."
Ms Davis said Intencity's visitor numbers were on the up, with "new games being added" all the time.
"The kids love it," she said. "We have something for everyone."
Ms Davis said although school holidays were drawing to a close, there would also still be plenty on offer on the silver screen in the coming months.
Inflatable Funhouse owner Colin Robinson said with the amount of visitors passing through the region, the summer holidays had been going very well.
"We have a brand new party room we're about to open, which we're really excited about," he said.
Mr Robinson said the concept would bring more birthday parties through the door and so, in turn, generate more business.
3D Lanes' focus had been to add a little friendly competition to all the fun, catering for everything indoors through its 14 bowling lanes, a cafe with hot food and arcade games.
Manager Nelson Hinsley said people were trying to escape the sun, though many chose to attend in the mornings even before it got too hot outside.
"We've seen a lot of families these school holidays and it's very busy on the weekends," he said. "Our cafe has been flat out. People are taking a particular interest in our holiday special that combines lunch and bowling."
