VICSWIM says Border and North East 'crying for swim instructors' amid workforce shortage

By Alice Gifford
Updated January 18 2023 - 8:46am, first published 3:30am
VICSWIM regional coordinator Naarah Bretton said the region was desperate for swim instructors and lifeguards to address the shortfall. Picture by James Wiltshire.

There are calls to make swim safety professions more attractive and sustainable as workforce and volunteer shortages disrupt peak season operations

Alice Gifford

