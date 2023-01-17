There are calls to make swim safety professions more attractive and sustainable as workforce and volunteer shortages disrupt peak season operations
State government-backed swimming and water safety program VICSWIM regional coordinator Naarah Bretton said the shortfall of thousands of lifeguards and instructors was causing delays to critical water safety education and recreation.
"We are desperate for teachers,"Ms Bretton said.
"The average wait list is about 200 on the Border and all the way through Wangaratta and Benalla.
"We can't get as many into programs into all the swim schools on the Border, which is really sad," she said.
Following years of pandemic disruptions to lifeguard training and pool hours, many operators have made efforts to reduce fees for lifeguard and instructor training, including nationally recognised qualifications such as first aid and CPR.
By the second year of the pandemic, the "concerning shortage" of lifeguards in Indigo Shire delayed the first day of the summer pool season at the majority of the council's pools, including at Chiltern, Yackandandah, Tangambalanga and Beechworth.
Ms Breeton said the issue was felt particularly in the regions where facilitating training was challenging. She noted the preference locally for the river over public swimming pools.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We can't get the courses running," Ms Breeton said
"Regional communities tend to spend more time away from pools. We tend to spend more time out at Lake Hume or on the Mitta River or the Kiewa so we really need them to be able to learn to swim and survive and to check the water depths in the area so that they can be safe.
"Rural areas need instructors. Corryong has been crying for swim instructors to help their schools learn to swim; Tallangatta, Eskdale, Myrtleford and Rutherglen are all screaming for teachers," she said.
Some primary and high school teachers have taken advantage of the free training with VICSWIM in order to temporarily fill the skills gap and respond in the event of an emergency. Ms Breeton said she hoped it would encourage a wider range of people to train and enter the profession.
"We would love to see some of our CALD community teenagers become involved and become swim instructors to then educate their communities on being safe in and around our waterways," Ms Breeton said.
Pandemic disruptions have created skill and staff shortfall issues across multiple industries and professions in recent years, particularly in jobs with highly casualised or low-paid workforces; however, the skill and staff issue reaches further than the regions and even Australia.
In New York, for example, the lifeguard shortage became so serious last summer that the city offered a temporary 22 per cent pay increase to attract more candidates.
"If they want to reduce the drowning statistics, they need to help out in funding lifeguards," Ms Breeton said.
"This is what the industry is trying to figure out: how we can retain our staff whether they are lifeguards or swim teachers."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.