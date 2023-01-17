Howlong has trumped a host of district league clubs in the race to sign Jarred Lane.
Lane, 30, committed to the Spiders recently in a major boost to their hopes of closing the gap on last year's grand finalists in Holbrook and Osborne.
The talented big man had been high on the recruiting radar of more than a dozen clubs after word spread before Christmas that he was contemplating calling it time on his O&M career with Corowa-Rutherglen.
Howlong co-coach Matt McDonald was ecstatic to emerge with the biggest signing of the Hume league off-season so far.
"It's a massive recruiting coup for the club and a bit like winning the recruiting lotto considering how many clubs were chasing Jarred's signature," McDonald said.
"We sat down after the season and identified the types of players we needed to recruit to legitimately challenge Holbrook and Osborne.
"Jarred was on the top of our list.
"So to make it happen is a huge boost for everybody involved with the club."
McDonald revealed that the Spiders initiated contact with Lane early in the off-season.
"We touched base with Jarred pretty much as soon as our season ended after we heard a few rumours that he may be on the move," he said.
"Jarred is a terrific bloke and was honest to deal with the whole way through.
"It was a tough decision for him to make to leave the O&M because he is such a loyal person.
"So we just let him have his space and in the end it was a family decision for him and his wife Jess to switch clubs.
"Jess is obviously a talented netballer who played with Corowa-Rutherglen as well."
Lane boasts an ultra-consistent record at the higher level of O&M and Riverina leagues.
He made his debut for the Roos in 2009 and played 78 matches at John Foord Oval before joining Narrandera at the start of the 2016 season after moving to the town for employment.
The athletic tall spent three years with the Riverina league club including coach in 2017-18 and won a hat-trick of best and fairests.
Lane also underlined his class in 2018 after winning the Jim Quinn medal for the league best and fairest despite his side not winning a match.
Since returning to the Roos in 2019 he has been one of their most consistent players.
He won the Roos' highest individual honour in 2019 and finished runner-up this year behind young gun Cam Wilson.
McDonald said Lane would bolster an already formidable midfield comprising Hamish Clark and Ben Baker who finished one-two in the Azzi medal last season.
"It's exciting to think of the prospect of Jarred running around in the midfield alongside Hamish and Ben who had outstanding seasons last year," he said.
"Jarred is a pro and should prove to be a very good player at the lower standard of Hume league.
"The best part about the big fella is he can play almost anywhere and his athleticism will be also hard to combat when he goes forward.
"Basically he is a match-winner with his ability to hit the scoreboard as well."
Lane played 138-matches with the Roos and conceded it was a tough decision to call it quits on his O&M career.
But he said growing family commitments, turning 30 and cricket commitments were decisive factors in him joining Howlong.
"It wasn't easy leaving Corowa-Rutherglen," Lane said.
"But I'm not getting any younger and playing cricket and football at a higher level for such a long time, not many blokes do both these days.
"You can probably get away with it when you don't have kids but that's changed recently for me.
"Especially the way the O&M is going these days, it seems to get more professional each year and chews up a fair bit of your time.
"So the time feels right for a change and having a crack at the lower standard."
In a further bonus for the Spiders, Lane's wife Jess intends to play netball for the club and has been instrumental in the Roos progressing deep into the finals in recent seasons.
"My wife Jess has got some friends at Howlong who play netball which was a big factor in my decision as well," he said.
"We also live in Albury so it is a bit less travel to Howlong.
"Howlong did well to finish third last year but were disappointed to lose in the first week of finals.
"So there is a fair bit of hunger there to make amends this year.
"The netballers also did well last year which is also a good sign hopefully."
Lane said it was also appealing to play under co-coaches Matt McDonald and David Miles at the Spiders.
"I obviously played against Matt and David in the O&M who are well respected in the competition for their achievements and great blokes to boot," he said.
"There seems to be a really good atmosphere around the club with those two in charge.
"They were one of the most improved clubs in the competition last year.
'Obviously Hamish Clark and Ben Baker proved to be among the best midfielders in the competition last year as well.
"The club also boasts a fair bit of depth with the reserves finishing minor premiers.
"So the list is in good shape and I don't think there are any confirmed departures which is a promising sign for the year ahead."
