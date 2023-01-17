Border and North East hospitals will receive Victorian government funding to replace medical and surgical equipment and upgrade engineering infrastructure.
Northeast Health Wangaratta was given $1.9 million to purchase a new MRI machine and fluoroscopy unit, while Albury Wodonga Health was also among the 23 health services across the state to share in the $55 million of support, announced by Acting Premier Jacinta Allan yesterday.
The detail around the funding for Albury Wodonga Health was not revealed.
More than $35 million will be split amongst 19 health services to purchase new equipment such as MRI machines, microscopes, digital X-ray units, CT scanners and heart imaging equipment.
A further $20 million will be divided across 18 hospitals to upgrade infrastructure such as generators, chillers, emergency lighting, nurse call systems, air conditioning systems and patient lifts.
"We're giving our hardworking doctors and nurses the equipment they need, so they can continue doing what they do best - saving lives," Ms Allan said.
"While there is always work that needs to be done to improve our health system, fixing primary care must be the Commonwealth's top priority - so every Australian can get the affordable healthcare they deserve."
Acting Minister for Health Lizzie Blandthorn also backed the announcement.
"By investing in new equipment and infrastructure upgrades across Melbourne and regional Victoria we're ensuring that all Victorians can access world-class health services, no matter where they live," she said.
"We'll also invest more than $20 million to deliver upgrades at hospitals across Victoria - ensuring our doctors and nurses are caring for Victorians in modern and safe facilities."
Nine of the 23 health services to receive funding are in regional Victoria.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
