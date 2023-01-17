The Border Mail
Albury Wodonga Health and North East Health Wangaratta awarded state government funding for equipment and infrastructure

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
January 17 2023 - 5:30pm
Victorian Acting Premier Jacinta Allan announced $55 million in support for 23 health services across the state to replace medical equipment and upgrade infrastructure on Tuesday. Albury Wodonga Health and North East Health Wangaratta were included. Picture supplied

Border and North East hospitals will receive Victorian government funding to replace medical and surgical equipment and upgrade engineering infrastructure.

