Learning in the Harbour City at Kincoppal Rose Bay

From Deniliquin to boarding-house leader at Melbourne Girls Grammar Advertising Feature

Eliza Bradford with friends from the boarding house: Millie Henderson and Nindhi Supriyono. Picture supplied

Eliza Bradford admitted when she entered Melbourne Girls Grammar's Boarding House as a Year 9, she didn't have the confidence to be a leader amongst her peers.



Fast-forward to 2023, Eliza has found her voice as a leader and is one of the Boarding House's co-captains.

The Year 12 student, who hails from the New South Wales town of Deniliquin, said a lot had changed since she joined the school.

"When I started, I wouldn't have had the confidence to do that (be a leader), but I have built my character up the last couple of years," she said.

But all of this may not have happened if it wasn't for a sliding doors moment she had when she was younger.

"I was uneasy about moving away (to boarding school)," the 17-year-old said.



"I was very comfortable at home and didn't want to move, but my parents pushed me. I'm really glad they did because it's been the best experience. After two weeks of settling in, I loved it. It is obviously a big change, and it took two weeks to settle, but once I did, it was awesome."

Eliza loves many things about the Boarding House, but the support she has close by sits at the top of that list.

"In the Boarding House, you have the same support as a family would give you from all the girls," she said.

"It's really amazing to be a part of that, build so many friendships and have the opportunity to be part of this big community.

"The 'Resis', which is what we call the residential staff, are our big sisters and mums in a way, and they are always there to give advice or support us."

Ice cream bus trips and visits to the Royal Botanic Gardens, which are just steps away from the school, are some of Eliza's favourite activities as a boarder.

Eliza is also interested in sports, representing the school in Tennis and Saturday netball in the Boroondara Netball Association.

The Melbourne Girls Grammar Boarding House is an environment where boarders feel comfortable trying new things and challenging themselves in a supportive community. They are bold, dynamic and ready to take on anything.

