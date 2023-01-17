Wodonga pair facing sentence over horror attack on 14-year-old boy

The young victim of an horrific attack in Wodonga will be impacted by his injuries for the rest of his life.
Dylan Meyers and Dyllan Robertson laughed as they attacked the 14-year-old boy next to Willow Park on July 17, 2021.
The pair have admitted in the County Court to assault related charges and robbery after appearing separately in court on Monday and yesterday.
Meyers faced the most serious charges after kneeing the victim four or five times in his stomach, causing severe spleen damage.
Robertson also grabbed the boy's bag and punched him, and the clothes he was wearing were stolen.
The youth - who had attended a laneway to buy $10 worth of marijuana from Robertson - ran from the scene and sought help at a Gardner Street home while wearing only underpants and socks.
The court heard the 14-year-old was "doubled over in pain and struggling to breathe".
The teen's father later took him to hospital, which revealed his spleen had ruptured from blunt trauma and needed to be removed in an emergency surgery.
Medical staff found two litres of blood in his abdomen and the victim was sent to the Albury intensive care unit to recover.
"(The victim) is required to take lifelong prophylactic antibiotics due to his increased risk of infection," the court heard.
"He remains a risk of developing a life threatening infection."
A person who had conversations with Robertson about what occurred later relayed the information to police.
Police divers searched a Wodonga creek on August 5, 2021, and found the victim's stolen satchel bag.
The Wodonga court yesterday heard Robertson, 19, had agreed to attack the victim with Meyers, but wasn't legally responsible for the severe injuries suffered by the victim.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meyers, 22, had been arrested in a stolen car at the Astor four days after the attack, while Robertson was arrested the following day at his Mann Street home.
Both offenders are in custody.
Meyers has been locked up since his arrest, but Robertson has previously been bailed before being taken back into custody for further offending.
Robertson had intended to fight the allegations at trial but has pleaded guilty.
Meyers will be sentenced on Wednesday next week and Robertson will return to court on February 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.