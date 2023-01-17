The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury magistrate tells woman to stop lying to herself over problem with alcohol

By Albury Court
Updated January 17 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Admit grog is an issue,' jailed driver told after she claimed her drinking was fine

A woman with a long history of repeat drink-driving offences was clearly shocked on being carted off to jail on Tuesday over yet another conviction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.