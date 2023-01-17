'Admit grog is an issue,' jailed driver told after she claimed her drinking was fine

A woman with a long history of repeat drink-driving offences was clearly shocked on being carted off to jail on Tuesday over yet another conviction.
Catherine Elizabeth Hughes quickly looked side-to-side and mumbled "what, what?" in Albury Local Court on realising she had just been handed a nine-month term, with a non-parole period of five months.
Magistrate Roger Prowse told Hughes there was no alternative to full-time jail - after she pleaded guilty to driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol - given she had previously committed like offences on four occasions.
Hughes interrupted her sentencing to protest that she did not have a drinking problem, but Mr Prowse quickly cut her off with a salient reminder that clearly she did.
Mr Prowse said he would much rather Hughes stop abusing alcohol and seek some kind of assistance before her number of drink-driving convictions "got up to five or six or seven" or even more.
"She should not have poured the alcohol down her throat to the extent that it was virtually leaking out of her ears," he said.
Mr Prowse told Hughes she simply had to stop lying to herself over her drinking.
Hughes admitted to police she had downed "two large cups of white wine" a little over an hour before they pulled over her car on November 13 just before 11.30am.
They were drawn to her driving because she was going "a little too fast" in her Toyota Corolla, which had a tree strapped to the roof.
The incident happened in the northern NSW town of Yamba, though was dealt with in Albury because Hughes had since moved to Paynesville in Gippsland.
Hughes was also disqualified from driving for two years.
