A teenage father who subjected his ex-partner to a barrage of abuse had to be jailed to discourage "all the other knuckle draggers out there" from following suit.
Magistrate Roger Prowse told Tanna Roberts Williams his behaviour was "abysmal".
This was made worse, he said, because after being arrested by police over a series of unanswered phone calls, Williams embarked on another spree of offending.
That involved Williams sending his former partner, the mother of their two-year-old daughter, multiple, abusive text messages on Friday about 1.30pm.
That came just a week after an apprehended violence order was imposed on Williams when charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend, in relation to his ex-partner of three years.
Williams, 19, of Borella Road, East Albury, pleaded guilty to this charge in Albury Local Court on Tuesday, via a video link to the Albury police station cells.
He pleaded guilty also to contravention of the order.
Mr Prowse told Williams he might have stood a chance of avoiding jail and instead received some kind of community-based order had his offending stopped after his arrest on January 6.
But the comments he then made in the text messages sent on Friday, plus his behaviour in a phone call made on Monday, meant he had to receive full-time jail.
Mr Prowse told Williams - who later stood up, while handcuffed, and clapped on being jailed - the language he directed at his victim, 20, was foul and "despicable".
"You think (your ex-partner) is nothing more than a slave."
Williams made 14 phone calls to the victim on Monday, though she answered just one - at 10.30am.
He demanded she find the empty presentation box for a watch he wanted to sell, but she said - during the 24-second call - that she did not know where it was before telling Williams to leave her alone.
"People like you," Mr Prowse told Williams, on jailing him for 19 months with a minimum of 13, "bring down the name 'man' or 'male'.
"You seem to think you can do whatever you like, at whatever time you like."
